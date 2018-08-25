Godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim Grows Vegetables inside Jail and Earns this Much!

Self-styled godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, convicted on rape charges last year, has been assigned the job of growing vegetables in Rohtak’s Sunaria Jail, where he is lodged since August 2017.

Rs 40 is what Ram Rahim earns per day, said Jagjit Singh, Inspector General of Prisons (Haryana), while speaking to The Indian Express. Apart from growing vegetables, he performs yoga and other forms of meditation. On request, the jail authorities have also provided his religious books.

He is not even allowed to use jail’s telephone. This facility can only be extended to an inmate after police’s clearance. Prisoners likely to misuse this facility are not allowed to use the telephone service,” a jail official says.