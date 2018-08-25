Gold Rakhis engraved with pictures of PM Modi and Yogi Adityanath hit local Market

As the festival of Raksha bandhan nears, a jewellery shop in the diamond city of Surat in Gujarat is selling rakhis with pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Yogi Adityanath and Vijay Rupani encased in gold on them.

The rakhis made of 22 carat gold, have been priced between Rs 30,000 to Rs 60,000.

Gold rakhis are also quite popular and sisters happily splurge in it. However, gold rakhis with faces of politicians are quite a new trend. ANI quoted a customer a saying, “By tying this Narendra Modi rakhi I would bless my brother to do something great like PM Modi.”

On Thursday, Modi gave over one lakh houses as ‘Rakshabandhan gifts’ to women under the flagship Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana (rural) and released a new slogan, ‘Saaf Niyat, Sahi Vikas’. Meanwhile, following the annual ritual, members of the Muslim Women Foundation (MWF) in Varanasi are making rakhis for Modi.