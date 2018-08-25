Hrithik Roshan will Play as Mathematician Soon

Hrithik Roshan will soon be seen playing the Patna-based Mathematician Anand Kumar, who selects 30 meritorious, underprivileged students every year and trains them to crack the IIT-JEE exam in Super 30. Sources close to project reveal that the film slated for release during the Republic Day weekend of 2019, is nearly 70 per cent complete.

Telling us more about Anand, the man on whom Hrithik’s character is based, our source says, “He teaches the kids things that are necessary for their survival. After they have learnt their lessons, they’re not regular kids anymore. In fact, some of his students have even been selected by NASA!”

The source adds that renowned action-director Allan Amin, who has worked with Hrithik on films like Mission Kashmir, Mein Prem Ki Deewani Hoon, and Dhoom 2, is also training the child actors of Super 30. The film is expected to be high on drama, action and emotion.

“Hrithik has done a fabulous job. This will be one of those films that remain with the audience even after they leave the theatre,” the source promises.

A majority of Super 30 has been shot in Bhopal, Jaipur and other cities in north India. The final schedule, which will begin at the end of August or the beginning of September, will be shot in a forested area in Karjat, close to Mumbai.