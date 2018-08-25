IAS Officer Misuses Position & Jail Man Unlawfully; 1 Month In Jail

In a shocking turn of events, it has come to light that an IAS officer has misused his power and has unlawfully sent an innocent man to jail.

Telangana IAS officer K Siva Kumar Naidu had displayed “vindictive attitude” towards a retired government employee.

The Hyderabad high court convicted the IAS officer on Friday with month jail time and a fine of Rs. 2000, and has ordered the Telangana government to pay a compensation of Rs. 50000 to the victim.

Justice P Naveen Rao pronounced this order in a contempt plea filed by A Buchaiah of Mahabubnagar, a retired government employee. According to him, when he was constructing a marriage function hall in his land, some people complained to the joint collector (JC), Siva Kumar Naidu, stating it was an illegal structure. The JC stayed the construction on July 1, 2017. An aggrieved Buchaiah approached the high court and challenged the stay order. The HC, vide its order dated August 29, 2017, stayed the JC’s order. This enraged the JC who then invoked his magisterial powers and ordered the local circle inspector to send Buchaiah to jail for two months and 29 days.

Buchaiah spent some time in jail and came out on bail. Later, he filed a contempt plea against the JC stating that his action was not only vindictive but also contemptuous.

Justice Naveen Rao studied the case and concluded that the JC had violated the law and convicted him.