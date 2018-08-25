Priest Measures Earth With His Body To Grab PM Modi’s Attention

Would you like to see Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and what better way by grabbing his attention in a unique way?

Rahul Sharma is on a unique mission. The priest from Badayun, Uttar Pradesh wants to measure the earth with his body.

He entered Delhi on the 95th day of his yatra and was accompanied by Delhi Police personnel and an ambulance.

He is doing this to grab the attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He wants to meet PM Modi to fulfill some long-pending demands.

Delhi’s Vikas Marg witnessed traffic jam due to his yatra. Many people were seen clicking selfies with the priest.