Priya Varrier got trolled After donating huge Amount to Kerala Relief Fund: See her Post

The 'winking girl' donated Rs 1,00,000 on the occasion of Onam to the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF).

Aug 25, 2018, 08:03 pm IST
Internet sensation Priya Prakash Varrier donates a huge amount to the Kerala Relief Fund and got trolled badly.

The ‘winking girl’ donated Rs 1,00,000 on the occasion of Onam to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF). She also clarified that she is not doing this publicity.

In an Instagram post, she shared the picture of her receipt and captioned it with the message saying, “This Onam, doing what I can for our state. Actions speak louder than words. Make your valuable contributions now. This is nothing done for publicity. It is just that people should be aware of the amount we are donating to the fund so that they utilize it properly. Please do not degrade even if not appreciate.”

However, fans trolled her even then for announcing her donation publicly and also sharing the receipt publicly. They even asked her as to why she needed to post the amount of the donation if she was not looking for publicity.

