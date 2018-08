What You Need

Hairpins

Elastic bands

Comb

Procedure

Divide your hair into two halves from the center to the nape of your neck with your hand.

Braid each section and tie the braids with elastic bands.

Take one braid and wrap it along the curve at the back of your head.

Repeat the same with the other braid.

Secure both the braids with hair pins.

You can also decorate this updo with simple beads to add an elegant touch

