This is why drinking water while standing up is bad for you 

According to health experts and Ayurveda the idea of drinking water in standing position is directly related to the speed at which water is drunk. They both are interrelated and can have a massive effect on the human body. Sandhya Gugnani, celebrity nutritionist says, “Your posture plays an important role in water intake. The nerves are in state of tension when we drink water rapidly in standing position which disrupts the balance of fluids leading to increase in toxins and indigestion in the body. It also accumulates fluids in the joints triggering arthritis. It also affects the filtration process of water by the kidneys. Impurities in kidney and bladder leads to urinary tract infections. One should sit and drink water slowly to reduce acids levels in the body which is apparently high due to consumption of processed / chemicals /pesticides present in the foods.”

Ayurveda

According to Ayurveda, drinking water while standing has no benefits. It is believed that drinking in standing position disallows the body to absorb any sort of benefit from the water, as it flows down with pressure through the esophagus to the lower stomach and damages the nearby areas. In the long run, it disturbs the entire digestive tract & the nearby organs. Also, the temperature of water matters a lot and that’s the reason Ayurveda never supports cold or chilled drinking water practice, as it affects the stomach badly.

Negative impact on kidneys

When you drink water while standing the fluid passes through without any filtration to the lower stomach, all due to high pressure. This causes the water impurities to settle in the bladder that can result in massive damage to the kidneys. Also, it is observed that drinking water while standing doesn’t even quench the thirst as it doesn’t settle in the liver distribute nutrients. It just passes through without any benefits.

Causes arthritis and joint damage

This might sound weird, but yes, drinking water while standing may lead to health issues like arthritis and joint damage. The study says when you drink water while standing, the flow of water is high and along with high-pressure air, it affects the entire system that might lead to problems like arthritis and joint damage. The practice may also give rise to heart and lung issues.

Rig Vedas

Though nothing is mentioned clearly regarding the same in it, yes, the mention of postures reflect the same. Also, it talks about the logic of how slow eating facilitates the digestion, and the same rule applies to water too.

Verdict

Keeping the logic of Ayurveda and biology in mind, it is quite clear that drinking water while standing is not good for the body at all cost. So, one should stop the practice today, for a healthy lifestyle.