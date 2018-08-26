Health & LifeStylelifen'style

Amazing Beauty Benefits Of Strawberries

Aug 26, 2018, 06:46 am IST
Packed with vitamins, fiber, and particularly high levels of antioxidants known as polyphenols, strawberries are a sodium-free, fat-free, cholesterol-free, low-calorie food. They are among the top 20 fruits in antioxidant capacity and are a good source of manganese and potassium.

Strawberries are a healthy food to eat to lose weight because there are 49 calories in one cup of strawberries. They are also loaded with Vitamin C, 3 grams of fiber, and some calcium, magnesium, and potassium. Strawberries are rich sources of phenolic antioxidants that can help aid in weight loss.

Beauty Benefits:

  • It has been proven that strawberries with their anti-oxidants, astringent and anti-inflammatory properties help slowing down aging process, treat burns and offer best form of UV protection.
  • Being rich in alpha-hydroxylic acid, Strawberries help get rid of dead skin cells.
  • They have a high content of salicylic acid making them the ideal agents to treat acne.
  • It also includes extensive Vitamin C content that boosts up collagen production and minimizes fine lines and wrinkles. Omega- 3 fatty acids found in strawberries lighten the skin tone and reduce dark circles.
  • You can also use this fruit to tone your skin, improve skin texture, and lighten pigmentation and acne marks.

