Arnab Goswami brutally Trolled by Malayalis for his ‘Shameless’ Reference

Arnab Goswami’s Republic TV invited the ire of many Malayalis over a ‘shameful’ remark over those who accuse the BJP-led central government of blocking foreign aid destined for the flood-hit state.

The Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday that it would not accept money from foreign governments to be channeled to relief work in Kerala, angering many Malayalis who feel it be an unfair restriction. Countries such as the UAE, Thailand, Maldives, and Qatar have expressed an interest in contributing funds to help with the relief and reconstruction efforts in the flood-ravaged state.

Also Read: Priya Varrier got trolled After donating huge Amount to Kerala Relief Fund: See her Post

The latest flare-up comes after Kerala Chief Minister said the UAE government had expressed a willingness to donate $100 million towards the relief and rebuilding efforts of Kerala. That money would have contributed to the estimated Rs 20,000 cr needed to repair and rebuild after floods caused heavy damages last week.

Not surprisingly, the move to say no to the aid from the UAE — with which Keralites have had relationships for over a thousand years — has irritated many Malayalis.

In this context, Arnab Goswami conducted a debate on his channel about the whole controversy. In his introduction to the debate, he called people who are criticizing the Indian government in this regard ‘anti-national’, ‘paid agents’ and ‘shameless’.

“What a shame, what a conspiracy, what a cheap act. How anti-national can you get? How much hate, how much malice,” he said in a video subsequently uploaded to Facebook. “But most of all, let me tell you.. this group is shameless, it is the most shameless bunch of Indians I have ever seen.

The video has drawn angry comments from Keralites on Facebook and Twitter. Going by a cursory look at the comments under the video, nearly all the 11,000 comments (as of 10:30 PM, Saturday) are critical of Goswami.

This is the second time that Malayalis and the channel — funded by a Malayali Rajeev Chandrasekhar, among others — have had an online falling out.