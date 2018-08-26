BJP Leader slapped by Congress MLA Umang Singhar in Front of Media: Video

A Congress MLA allegedly slapped a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader in Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh. The video of the incident that happened on Saturday has been doing rounds on the internet.

#WATCH: Congress MLA Umang Singhar (in white shirt) attacks a BJP leader in Dhar. #MadhyaPradesh (25.08.18) pic.twitter.com/8WU1ADka0q — ANI (@ANI) 26 August 2018

Also Read: Boat capsizes and BJP Leaders Falls into River During PM Vajpayee’s Ashes Immersion

A clip of the incident shared by news agency ANI on Sunday shows Congress MLA Umang Singhar and a BJP leader indulge in an altercation. As the brawl heated up, Singhar pushes and slaps the BJP leader, the video shows.