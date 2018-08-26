Latest Newsmembers and peopleNEWSPolitics

BJP Leader slapped by Congress MLA Umang Singhar in Front of Media: Video

A clip of the incident shared by news agency ANI on Sunday shows Congress MLA Umang Singhar and a BJP leader indulge in an altercation.

Aug 26, 2018, 11:15 am IST
Less than a minute

A Congress MLA allegedly slapped a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader in Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh. The video of the incident that happened on Saturday has been doing rounds on the internet.

Also Read: Boat capsizes and BJP Leaders Falls into River During PM Vajpayee’s Ashes Immersion

A clip of the incident shared by news agency ANI on Sunday shows Congress MLA Umang Singhar and a BJP leader indulge in an altercation. As the brawl heated up, Singhar pushes and slaps the BJP leader, the video shows.

Tags

Related Articles

Jul 6, 2018, 03:40 pm IST

Indian Bride customised Wedding Blouse with her Love Story: Pics

Apr 29, 2017, 04:12 pm IST

Indian Army chief meets Bhutan King

Dec 30, 2017, 07:26 pm IST

Indian man returns to family after 10 years in UAE

drunkards of bollywood
Feb 28, 2018, 10:24 pm IST

These Bollywood actresses are known for alcohol consumption and smoking

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close