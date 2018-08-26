accidentLatest Newsmembers and peopleNEWSPolitics

Boat capsizes and BJP Leaders Falls into River During PM Vajpayee’s Ashes Immersion

The boat capsized in the Kuano river in Uttar Pradesh’s Basti during the immersion ceremony of the former Prime Minister.

Aug 26, 2018, 09:57 am IST
A boat with 17 people on board, including an MP, state minister, and four MLAs, capsized in the Kuano river in Uttar Pradesh’s Basti during a ceremony to immerse the ashes of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The boat capsized in the Kuano river in Uttar Pradesh’s Basti during the immersion ceremony of the former Prime Minister. The urn containing the ashes was bought to the Amhat Ghat and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders paid homage to it.

Former BJP state chief Ramapati Ram Tripathi then took the ashes on the flower-bedecked boat and was followed by state minister Suresh Pasi, MP Harish Dwivedi, local MLAs and superintendent of police Dilip Kumar. As more people tried to follow, the boat’s balance was disturbed and it swayed, sending all of them into the water.

