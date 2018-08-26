Did UAE Offer 700 Crores to Kerala? Jayasankar Says this is the only Way to Know the Truth

As Kerala is recovering the aftermath of floods, one of the hotly debated topic is the offer of 700 Crore Rs from UAE. C.M of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan himself had stated that UAE offered 700 crores and ever since the ruling party in Kerala had used this to drive home a political advantage.

Central Government’s financial assistance to Kerala was compared with the UAE offer, until the day before yesterday when UAE itself clarified that there is no final word on the financial aid. Advocate Jayasankar, not a man who minces words and a vocal critic of all political parties, has come out with a Facebook post in his own style.

“The news of the help offered by UAE has caused quite some trouble. CPI(M) and BJP are criticising each other on this. Binoy Viswam is approaching the court, Arnab Goswami is criticising all political workers in Kerala. But what is the truth?

Did UAE ever mean to provide Kerala this amount of 700 Crores? Was the Chief Minister of Kerala daydreaming ? Only Yusuf Ali can save Kerala from this confusion. If he can reveal what exactly happened, the controversies will come to an end. So Yusuf Ali should talk and save Kerala.” said Jayasankar

Whether Jayasankars wish will be granted can only be found out in the coming hours.