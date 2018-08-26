Easy Way To Lose Your Belly Fat Without Working Out

The science behind reducing belly fat is almost the same as reducing fat from any other area or all over the body. You need to follow the calorie deficit diet which means taking low-calorie nutritious food, so your body compensates those calories from burning stored fat. And since a low-calorie diet means a healthy and nutritious diet, so your body still gets all nutrients to stay active.

Increase your water intake

Taking in a hefty amount of H2O on the daily will help you flush out toxins as well as help you fight the urge to over-snack. Aim to have at least 2.5 litres of water everyday. Not only will keeping yourself hydrated help you slim down in the long run, but you’ll also experience clearer skin and more energy.

Cut out highly processed foods

If you’re serious about cutting down on belly fat, you’re going to have to remove foods that are high on salt, sugar or are fried. Most foods that are packaged and have excessively long shelf lives usually fall under one of these categories. Stick to eating whole foods (read: fruits, vegetables, legumes) and try and consume a healthy amount of protein, carbs and fat, daily. If possible, try and cook your own meals. This way you know exactly what is going into your body.

Say goodbye to alcohol

Sorry to be the bearer of bad news, but if you’re trying to lose belly fat, there’s just no way to do it while consuming copious amounts of alcohol. Or for that matter, sugary beverages. As much as you might love your cocktails or aerated beverages, you’ll have to cut down on them significantly if you want to get rid of belly fat. Steer clear of drinks that have refined sugar in them. Opt instead for sparkling water or unsweetened tea or coffee. In the long run, these changes will make you feel much better.

