Gunfight in Kupwara: Four terrorists arrested; Weapons Seized

Aug 26, 2018, 05:09 pm IST
Four terrorists were arrested after a brief gunfight with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

The terrorists were arrested in Handwara region of the district.

“On receipt of credible information about four newly recruited terrorists being guided by three terrorists of Al-Badr for a planned exfiltration, the Army in a joint operation with police, laid an ambush and trapped the terrorists in upper reaches of Kalaroos in Handwara,” Srinagar-based defense spokesman Col Rajesh Kalia said.

On Saturday, security forces busted three hideouts of terrorists and arrested a key Over Ground Worker (OGW) in Pulwama district

The police, along with the security forces busted the hideout from a house in Rajpora Litter area and recovered incriminating material along with arms and ammunition.

In another incident, two hideouts were busted in Khallen and Tahab villages of Pulwama and three persons, who were working for the terror group Hizbul Mujahideen were arrested. From these hideouts, an AK Magazine, one Insas Magazine, and a UBGL were recovered.

Cases under relevant sections of the law have been registered and the probe is underway.

