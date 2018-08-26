Amartya Sen Exhorts Minorities, Left and Non-Religious Political Outfits to Unite Against BJP

Nobel prize winner and economist Amartya Sen has asked non-religious political outfits, minorities and left organizations to unite against the divisive politics of BJP. “The party which is ruling the country doesn’t have enough support from the people. They used loopholes in the system to come into power” said Amartya Sen.

“Currently, Majority and minority are not to be determined on the basis of Hindu and Muslim. It is not clear as to who is Hindu. Dalits and minorities in Hindu religion are very less in number, but the ruling party of the country has no majority in numbers. They used the political system to take power” said Sen while speaking on a discussion about Indian democracy.

I consider myself as a leftist. Left is a failure in involving itself in the issues of people from all religion. Leftist thought process will not give you answers to all political questions. Left has to join hands with non-religious forces. The aim should be to defend divisive politics. Al parties have to raise their voice together and then the issues can be solved” he asked.