Hollywood star DiCaprio is now dating Girlfriend of half his age: See Pics

Over the past couple of years, been publicly linked to Nina Agdal, Kelly Rohrbach, and Toni Garrn, but since December, it’s model-slash-actress Camila Morrone who has consistently been at Leo’s side. The two were first spotted shopping together late last year, and they’ve showed up together at regular intervals throughout the year; now, they’re venturing across Europe while DiCaprio is on a break from shooting the Quentin Tarantino–directed Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Morrone is in between promotional gigs for her Augustine Frizzell–directed comedy Never Goin’ Back.

Morrone, 21, first emerged as Victoria’s Secret model signed to IMG before she made her starring feature-film debut in Never Goin’ Back. She and DiCaprio have reportedly known each other for roughly a decade, though it wasn’t until late last year that they were romantically linked; she’s also friends with Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid, having been part of their post–Fyre Festival Bahamas expedition that also featured some feral pigs.

Recently the duo spotted holidaying in France and pictures went viral.

Let’s have a look at pictures below:

