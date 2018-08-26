“I would like to die today itself” SP Leader Mocks Vajpayee’s Ash Submersion

With state honors, the 10th Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee was sent off, and the BJP & Vajpayee’s family had decided to immerse the veteran’s ashes in various major rivers.

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan stoked a fresh controversy on Sunday while launching a veiled attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over Asthi Kalash Yatra of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who died on August 16 following a prolonged illness.

“If I somehow get to know that after death so much respect will be accorded to me then I would like to die today itself,” he said.

His statement comes in the backdrop BJP-led yatras with urns carrying Vajpayee’s ashes in all districts and immerses those in rivers across the country.

The Asthi Kalash Yatras are being organized by all state units of the BJP across the country. Reports inform that the BJP central leadership plans to immerse the ashes in about 100 major rivers across the country. The ashes of former PM were immersed in the Ganga river in Varanasi on Saturday as thousands converged to pay their last respects to the late BJP stalwart.

The move has drawn criticism from the opposition Congress which accused BJP of trying to make political gains out of Vajpayee’s demise. On August 19, a similar procession was taken out in Haridwar. Top brass leaders of the BJP, including BJP President Amit Shah, Union minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Uttarakhand counterpart Trivendra Singh were present to bid farewell to the departed leader. Later, the ashes were immersed in the Ganga river by Vajpayee’s family members and BJP leaders.