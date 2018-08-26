Festivals & EventsLatest NewsNEWS

Indian President Ram Nath Kovind and PM Modi greet on Raksha Bandhan

The Indian festival of Raksha Bandhan is celebrated with much fervor across the country.

Aug 26, 2018, 09:36 am IST
The Indian festival of Raksha Bandhan is celebrated with much fervor across the country.

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday extended warm greetings to the nation on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. “Greetings to all fellow citizens on Raksha Bandhan. May the spirit of this festival strengthen fraternal feelings and inspire us to live in a society defined by universal respect for the security and dignity of women, especially of girl children,” he tweeted.

PM Narendra Modi also joined in to greet nation on the occasion. “Greetings on Raksha Bandhan,” he tweeted.

