Natural Home Remedies To Get Rid Of Dark Lips

Here are some natural methods to get rid of dark lips:

Lemon

Lemon has natural bleaching and exfoliating properties. You can either squeeze half a lemon and apply the juice directly on your lips daily or you can also take a thin slice of lemon, sprinkle a bit of sugar on top and rub it on your lips. It will exfoliate dead cells for fresher skin to appear. Use this remedy daily for a few weeks to ensure perfect lips. The acid in lemon also help remove blackness and bring back the original lip colour.

Olive Oil

You may have known about olive oils benefits for your health, skin and hair, but did you that it can also give you rosy pink lips and moisturize them too? Prepare your own natural scrub by mixing one-half teaspoon of sugar and a few drops of extra virgin olive oil. Scrub your lips gently with this mixture once a week for best results. In fact, you can use olive oil alone to protect them from drying out or becoming chapped. Use it just like any other commercially bought lip balm or chap-stick.

Rose Water

Rose water has several healing properties which can work well for soothing and moisturizing your lips. Mix a drop of rose water with a teaspoon of honey and apply on your lips. Do this two to three times a day. You can also mix a tablespoon of rose petal paste and one teaspoon of butter, honey, or milk cream and apply the paste on your lips at least twice a day for best results.

Pomegranate

The pink fruit can also bring back the natural pinkish hue of your lips. Mix together a tablespoon of pomegranate juice, beetroot juice and carrot juice. Apply it on your dark lips once daily, for best results. You can also use some milk and crushed pomegranate seeds to bring back the red rosy lips you once had. Thankfully, there are no known side-effects of any of these remedies; therefore, you can use them on a daily basis.

Almond Oil

Almond oil can work wonders in making your lips supple and help you get rid of pigmentation. Apply the oil on your lips before bedtime. You can also mix lime juice with almond oil and apply to prevent darkening of lips. It is also the emollient properties of almond oil will rejuvenate the skin. It is its sclerosant properties that help lighten the lips, thus reducing any dark spots.

Also Read: Amazing Beauty Benefits Of Strawberries