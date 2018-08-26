Nikesh Kumar Uses a Derogatory Word in News Channel Debate While Arguing With T.G Mohandas

T.G Mohandas is the head of the intellectual cell of Kerala BJP. Known for his programmes like Polichezhuthu in Janam TV where he analyses other news channel debates and the politics involved in it, Mohandas is often not called for debates by many channels. He is very often seen in Reporter channel though. Yet again on Reporter channel, on the day before yesterday, Anchor Nikesh Kumar and T.G Mohandas locked horns.

Nikesh, who is known for his allegiance to Communist party, Left supporter and writer Madhavan Kutty and Congress Veteran Suresh Babu were debating the controversies around 700 crores. C.M of Kerala had initially said that UAE had announced economic assistance of 700 crore Rs for Kerala while later the Arab nation itself clarified that the amount was not finalized.

During the debate, Mohandas said that if Madhavan Kutty or anybody calls people like Mohandas as ‘Fascists’, they will be ‘handled’ by the public. Anchor Nikesh, who didn’t take an impartial role in the debate asked Mohandas if he should keep such threats of handling only after the nation is a complete Hindu rashtra. T.G replied that the country is infact already a Hindu nation. For this statement Nikesh replied “Koppanu” which is a derogatory usage in Malayalam that translates to something like “its crap”. One cannot accept the usage of such words in a newsroom debate, especially by an anchor.

Interestingly, the incident is happening at a time when a major section in Kerala is upset about Arnab Goswamis words, that allegedly hurt the sentiments of some Malayalis.