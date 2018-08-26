FoodHealth & LifeStylelifen'styleRecipe

Simple Sandwich For Breakfast- Grilled Tomato And Cheese Sandwich

Aug 26, 2018, 02:10 pm IST
Grilled Tomato And Cheese Sandwich Recipe is a wonderful way to make a quick snack with just a slice of cheese and tomato, grilled together with bread slices.

Prep in: 15 minutes

Cooks in: 0 minutes

Total in: 15 minutes

Makes: 2 servings

Ingredients

  • 4 Bread slices
  • 2 tablespoon Butter
  • 2 Tomatoes, sliced
  • 2 Cheese
  • Salt, to taste
  • Black pepper powder, to taste
  • Dried oregano, as required

How to make

  • To begin making the Grilled Tomato and Cheese Sandwich Recipe by spreading the butter evenly on both the side of the bread.
  • First place the bread on the sandwich toaster, then place the tomato, sprinkle the seasoning over it and place the cheese slice over it and then cover it. Toast the sandwich till you get grill marks over the bread.
  • Serve the Grilled Tomato and Cheese Sandwich Recipe along with a glass of juice to kick-start your day.

