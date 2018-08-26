Simple Sandwich For Breakfast- Grilled Tomato And Cheese Sandwich

Grilled Tomato And Cheese Sandwich Recipe is a wonderful way to make a quick snack with just a slice of cheese and tomato, grilled together with bread slices.
Grilled Tomato And Cheese Sandwich
Prep in: 15 minutes
Cooks in: 0 minutes
Total in: 15 minutes
Makes: 2 servings
Ingredients
- 4 Bread slices
- 2 tablespoon Butter
- 2 Tomatoes, sliced
- 2 Cheese
- Salt, to taste
- Black pepper powder, to taste
- Dried oregano, as required
How to make
- To begin making the Grilled Tomato and Cheese Sandwich Recipe by spreading the butter evenly on both the side of the bread.
- First place the bread on the sandwich toaster, then place the tomato, sprinkle the seasoning over it and place the cheese slice over it and then cover it. Toast the sandwich till you get grill marks over the bread.
- Serve the Grilled Tomato and Cheese Sandwich Recipe along with a glass of juice to kick-start your day.
