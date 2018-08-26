Simple Sandwich For Breakfast- Grilled Tomato And Cheese Sandwich

Grilled Tomato And Cheese Sandwich Recipe is a wonderful way to make a quick snack with just a slice of cheese and tomato, grilled together with bread slices.

Grilled Tomato And Cheese Sandwich

Prep in: 15 minutes

Cooks in: 0 minutes

Total in: 15 minutes

Makes: 2 servings

Ingredients

4 Bread slices

2 tablespoon Butter

2 Tomatoes, sliced

2 Cheese

Salt, to taste

Black pepper powder, to taste

Dried oregano, as required

READ ALSO: Homemade Sandwich For Breakfast- Spicy Potato Chutney Sandwich

How to make