Homemade Sandwich For Breakfast- Spicy Potato Chutney Sandwich

relax this weekend with this simple breakfast

Aug 25, 2018, 02:46 pm IST
1 minute read
Potato Chutney Sandwich Recipe is a delicious twist to the street food in the city of Mumbai, distinct in the way it is assembled with a host of stuffings, a spicy mint chutney and a special sandwich masala that is said to be a secret recipe that is what works its magic on the sandwich.

Prep in: 20 minutes

Cooks in: 10 minutes

Total in: 30 minutes

Makes: 4 servings

Ingredients

  • 12 Bread slices
  • 1/2 cup Green Chutney (Coriander & Mint)
  • 4 Potatoes (Aloo), peeled and sliced thick
  • 1 Cucumber, thinly sliced
  • 1 Beetroot, boiled and sliced
  • 2 Tomatoes, thinly sliced
  • 1 Onion, sliced very thinly
  • Salted butter, Softened for sandwich
  • Chaat Masala Powder, for taste

For green chutney

  • 3 Green Chillies
  • 4 sprig Coriander (Dhania) Leaves
  • 4 sprig Mint Leaves (Pudina)
  • 1 teaspoon Lemon juice
  • Salt, to taste
  • Water, as required

How to make

  • To begin making the Potato Chutney Sandwich Recipe, first, you need to prepare the mint chutney. To do that, grind together all the ingredients listed under “For green chutney) in a mixer-grinder, into a smooth paste. You can also use this recipe to make a Mint-Coriander chutney.
  • Next, stack the slices of bread and carefully trim the edges with a knife. Generously apply butter and green chutney on each slice of bread.
  • Now, assemble the fillings with layers of vegetables, with chaat masala sprinkled in between. Begin with cucumber and potato slices with chat masala in between. Then place the second slice of bread on top of the potatoes, with the butter and green chutney side facing up.
  • Place 4 slices of tomato, 2 slices of onions, and 2 slices of beetroot on top of the second slice, followed by a sprinkling of chaat masala on top.
  • Next place the third slice of bread with the buttered side facing downward.
  • Press the Potato Chutney Sandwich down so it holds together all the layers. Then gently cut it diagonally, into four equal parts.
  • Serve the Potato Chutney Sandwich Recipe along with a refreshing cool beverage.

