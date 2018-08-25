Homemade Sandwich For Breakfast- Spicy Potato Chutney Sandwich

Potato Chutney Sandwich Recipe is a delicious twist to the street food in the city of Mumbai, distinct in the way it is assembled with a host of stuffings, a spicy mint chutney and a special sandwich masala that is said to be a secret recipe that is what works its magic on the sandwich.

Spicy Potato Chutney Sandwich

Prep in: 20 minutes

Cooks in: 10 minutes

Total in: 30 minutes

Makes: 4 servings

Ingredients

12 Bread slices

1/2 cup Green Chutney (Coriander & Mint)

4 Potatoes (Aloo), peeled and sliced thick

1 Cucumber, thinly sliced

1 Beetroot, boiled and sliced

2 Tomatoes, thinly sliced

1 Onion, sliced very thinly

Salted butter, Softened for sandwich

Chaat Masala Powder, for taste

For green chutney

3 Green Chillies

4 sprig Coriander (Dhania) Leaves

4 sprig Mint Leaves (Pudina)

1 teaspoon Lemon juice

Salt, to taste

Water, as required

How to make