Birthday Special: Rare and Unseen Pics Of Rubina Dilaik

Aug 27, 2018, 10:28 am IST
Rubina Dilaik is celebrating her 29th birthday this year. She has a huge fan following.

Rubina from the onscreen Choti Bahu has now become the real Bahu. Her love life with then-boyfriend and now-husband Abhinav Shukla has always been making headlines. Their wedding was no less than a festival.

Here are some rare and unseen photos of Rubina Dilaik:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Gearing up for Tomorrow….. m sooooo Excited ????! Let’s build it more with A LIVE “dumb charades “? TODAY at 5pm …… top 5 winners will have a Special mention in my Next video?! So LETS PLAYYYYYYYY

A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

@ashukla09 you bring out the Best in me??

A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Beatus …….. @ashukla09

A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

??????

A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik) on

