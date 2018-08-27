The floods in Kerala had caught the attention of the world and this is reflecting in the kind of contribution Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund is getting. Many celebrities and famous personalities have made sizeable contributions to the fund. Bollywood actor Salman khan’s name was heard along when actor Javeed Jaaferi made a tweet. Jaaferi tweeted about Salman Khan donating Rs 12 crore as his contribution for the relief and rehabilitation of those affected by Kerala floods, only to delete it later.

His first tweet said he had “Heard @BeingSalmanKhan donated Rs 12cr for Kerala.. this man is something else. Kitnon ki duaein leke chal rahi hain isey. God Bless you bro. Love and #Respect,” his later tweet said that he is waiting to confirm the information.

“I had tweeted that I had ‘heard’ about @BeingSalmanKhan ‘s contribution. Because it was a very strong possibility given his track record, I put forward my thoughts and admiration,” he tweeted. Salman has not commented on this.

So at this moment, there is no confirmation regarding Salman making any such contribution.

I had tweeted that I had ‘heard’ about @BeingSalmanKhan ‘s bcontribution. Because it was a very strong possibility given his track record, I put forward my thoughts and admiration.

— Jaaved Jaaferi (@jaavedjaaferi) August 26, 2018



Some of the famous names from the movie industry who have contributed to the CMDRF includes Amitabh Bachchan, Sushant Singh Rajput, Shah Rukh Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Sunny Leone, Anushka Sharma, Rajinikanth, Thalapathy Vijay, Ram Charan etc