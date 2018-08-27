KeralaLatest NewsNEWS

IMD Predicts Strong Winds and Heavy Rain in Kerala. Do Not Ignore this

Aug 27, 2018, 09:44 pm IST
KERALA

Indian Meteorological Department in their weather report has predicted heavy rain towards the Central and northern part of Kerala. These areas include Idukki, Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad districts. The report says that in these places there will be a heavy downpour with thunder in the coming hours.

In Kerala shore and Lakshadweep, there is a chance for strong winds to come from the western side. These winds will be as strong as 50 kilometres per hour. In Karnataka shores, this could as high as even 55 kilometres per hour.

Fishermen are warned not to go to sea during this period as the sea can get quite rough.

