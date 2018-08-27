Kerala CM’s Salary Challenge: UDF Wants LDF to Do This Before Exhorting People For Taking Up Salary Challenge

Kerala C.M has exhorted people to undertake a ‘salary challenge’, where each individual is asked to donate their 1 month’s salary to C.Ms distress relief fund. Governor P Sadasivam led the way by handing over his 1 month’s salary. UDF MLAs announced that all of them are ready to give their one months salary as well, but they also added that the government who is exhorting all to take up the challenge, should learn to minimize their expenses.

READ ALSO: “Except For Chief Minister’s Press Meet, the Victims of Flood Got Nothing Else”: Ramesh Chennithala

UDF presented a number of suggestions which starts with the removal of the position of Chief Whip. Not a single file is handled by Chief Whip. Because it is a cabinet position, Chief whip can afford to appoint personal staffs. About 20 such staffs can be appointed and if you add up their salary and other benefits, it will amount to Rs 15 Lakhs per month. The 20th minister also has to be withdrawn. A separate tribunal should be formed to distribute the distress relief help. The leader of Opposition, Ramesh Chennithala also said that only 25 crores were spent for Okhi relief works.

Health Minister K.K Shailaja, DGP Loknath Behera, Public Education Secretary K Shahjahan, Kochi Metro Managing Director Muhammad Hanish etc along with the members of Secretariat Employees Association will donate their 1-month Salary to CM’s distress relief fund.