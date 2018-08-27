“Except For Chief Minister’s Press Meet, the Victims of Flood Got Nothing Else”: Ramesh Chennithala

The leader of Opposition in Kerala Ramesh Chennithala has lashed out at the government again. He said the victims of the flood, so far have got nothing except for Chief Minister’s press meet. RS 3500 was the amount declared as an immediate relief for the victims. Later this amount was raised to Raise 10000. So far the victims have not received any amount. He said they should receive at least 25000 Rs.

He said instead of CMs distress relief fund, a special account should be opened. About 104.24 Crore Rs reached CMs relief fund after the Okhi disaster. But so far the government has spent only 25.14 Crores. The 2 Lakh RS promised to the families of the deceased have not been distributed yet. The offer of adding GPS to boats have not been done either. Ramesh said the CM should make a clear response on these issues.

So far the opposition parties have stood with the ruling party in the rescue mission. But now CPI(M) party members have started to take control of the relief camps and are then distributing the materials elsewhere.