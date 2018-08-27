crimeKeralaLatest NewsNEWS

Drunk Youngsters on Motorcycle Abuse Women, Gets Arrested

Aug 27, 2018, 05:28 pm IST
Less than a minute
Representative image

Idukki, Kerala: Drunk Youngsters who spread terror on a motorcycle and caused problems to the locals have been arrested by Idukki Police. It was Shyam and Christy who pulled off this nasty job and were held by the cops.

READ ALSO: Ola Driver Sexually Harasses Woman With Porn Video

In the Cheruthoni town in Idukki, the renovation works after the havoc of heavy rain was going on. Soon the duo of Shyam and Christy came in a bike. Under the effect of alcohol, hardly sober, they drove the bike into the middle of the crowd. They started abusing the people, including women who were standing there. The miscreants, after being arrested, were seen threatening a media reporter who tried to catch the entire incident on his phone. They were actually threatening to kill him.

Tags

Related Articles

Jun 13, 2018, 02:50 pm IST

Fire On Top Floor Of Mumbai High-Rise

Controversial Love Triangles Of Bollywood
Mar 4, 2018, 12:39 pm IST

Controversial Love Triangles Of Bollywood

Jan 18, 2018, 09:18 am IST

Chiyaan Vikram felt heavily disappointed with Sachin Tendulkar for this reason

Apr 24, 2017, 11:51 am IST

To prevent brain from ageing eat more dark chocolate

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close