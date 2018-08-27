Drunk Youngsters on Motorcycle Abuse Women, Gets Arrested

Idukki, Kerala: Drunk Youngsters who spread terror on a motorcycle and caused problems to the locals have been arrested by Idukki Police. It was Shyam and Christy who pulled off this nasty job and were held by the cops.

In the Cheruthoni town in Idukki, the renovation works after the havoc of heavy rain was going on. Soon the duo of Shyam and Christy came in a bike. Under the effect of alcohol, hardly sober, they drove the bike into the middle of the crowd. They started abusing the people, including women who were standing there. The miscreants, after being arrested, were seen threatening a media reporter who tried to catch the entire incident on his phone. They were actually threatening to kill him.