Flood-Hit Kerala To Estimate Damages With New Upcoming Mobile App

As the water is slowly receding and the people’s life limps back to normalcy in flood-hit Kerala, people are still staggering with the damages around them.

But what is the estimate damages?

Soon a mobile application will be launched to estimate the damages that were caused by the devastating floods in the state and will accordingly compensate individuals, Ernakulam District Magistrate said.

Speaking to a leading daily, Mohammed Y. Safirulla said, “There is a planned structure that will evaluate the losses faced by all families. It will be completely transparent. The data will be shared with the public. Even independent bodies can access that data so that they can help individuals or specific areas.”

Within a week the application will be launched and account for all the losses that the families have faced.

BENEFITS OPF MOBILE APPLICATION

Safirulla said, “It will make data collection very fast and transparent. Duplication can be avoided and there are also instances where many people do not get anything. Those situations can be avoided. Everyone in every panchayat, every ward can look up their names and see how much they are liable to get on the app.”

Safirulla further stated that the people returning home from the relief camps were being handed a relief kit with food items, like rice, dal, sugar, oils, etc along with basic commodities like soap, toothbrush, etc to help with the transition of returning to their homes.