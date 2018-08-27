Fuel Prices Rockets High Up As Rupee Value Falls

Burning the pockets of the common man, the fuel prices rise once again as the Rupee value falls down.

Diesel prices on Monday hit a record high of Rs 69.46 per liter while petrol rates inched towards Rs 78 a liter mark after a fall in rupee made imports costlier.

The price of diesel was hiked up by 14 paise per liter, and by 13 for petrol. The increase pushed diesel price to its highest ever level of Rs 69.46 a liter in Delhi. In Mumbai, the fuel now costs Rs 73.74 a liter.

Fuel prices in Delhi are the cheapest in all metros and most state capitals due to lower sales tax or VAT.

Diesel price had previously hit its highest level on May 29 when it reached Rs 69.31 a liter mark in Delhi. Petrol in Delhi on Monday costs Rs 77.91 per liter and Rs 85.33 in Mumbai. The rates are however lower than the peak hit on May 29 when they touched Rs Rs 78.43 a liter in Delhi and Rs 86.24 in Mumbai.

Fuel prices have been on the rise since August 16 after the rupee dipped to its lowest value against the US dollar. The domestic unit hit a record low of 70.32 in early trade that day.