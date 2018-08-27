Minor Raped And Strangled To Death; Mouth Gagged With Underwear

In a shocking turn of events, a minor was raped and killed in a field by a daily wager.

The 4-year–old girl had gone to attend a marriage in Siwan, Patna, Bihar. The incident occurred around midnight.

The police have arrested a 20-year-old Mohammad Ziauddin alias Dhannu who confessed his crimes.

According to the police, the incident took place around 10 % 11 PM where the victim had gone to a nearby house where a marriage was taking place. Spotting the victim, the accused lured her to a maize field, raped her and stuffed her mouth with her undergarment to muffle her cries as he strangled her.

The victim’s mother grew worried over her child’s absence and went in search for her. During the search, the villagers informed that the child was last spotted with the daily wager Dhannu, who was engaged in erecting the marriage tent.

When the police grilled the accused, he confessed his crimes and told where the child was partially buried.

The police said that the forensic experts from Muzaffarpur would match the marks of slippers found on loose soil with that of the accused. “The forensic experts also took samples of the soil which was found in his nails. They also found bloodstains and fluids on his clothes,” the police said.