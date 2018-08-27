RUSH! These Vivo Models to get Up to 4000 rs Discount in India

Chinese phone maker Vivo has reportedly slashed the prices of the Vivo V83, Vivo V9, X21 and Z10 smartphones in India with effect from August 27. The price cut is with respect to the MOP (Market Operating Price) and the devices are now available with a discount of up to Rs 4,000. Post the price revision, the Vivo X21, the Vivo V9 and the Vivo Y83 will be available at an MOP of Rs 31,990, Rs 18,990 and Rs 13,990 respectively. The revised prices are yet to reflect on Vivo’s online store and also on the various online shopping websites.

Vivo V9 boasts a 6.3-inch Full-HD+ IPS FullView Display with 19:9 screen aspect ratio and a 90 percent screen-to-body ratio. The device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor and packs 4GB RAM, 64GB storage. It features a dual rear camera setup with 16MP + 5MP sensors and a 24MP front-facing camera. Running on Android Orea, it is fuelled by a 3,260mAh battery.

The Vivo Y83 was launched in India in June for a price of Rs. 14,990 and is available in Black and Gold color options. It features a 6.22-inch HD+ notched display and is powered by MediaTek’s Helio P22 octa-core processor with 4GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. The phone, which has a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP front-facing camera, is powered by a 3,260mAh battery.

The Vivo X21, which features an under-display fingerprint sensor, came to the Indian market with a price tag of Rs. 35,990, is now available for Rs. 31,990. The phone houses a 6.28-inch Super AMOLED FullView notched display. The Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor powers the Vivo X21 along with 6GB RAM and native storage of 128GB.