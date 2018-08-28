Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor all set for couple photograph for their first magazine cover

The speculation of romance brewing between Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor began ever since they started shooting for Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra’ in Bulgaria. The rumours gained momentum after the couple entered the wedding reception of Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja walking hand-in-hand.

Reports say that the duo seems to be taking their relationship to the next level and have also been spotted spending quality time with each other’s family. Now according to the recent reports, the couple are set to photograph for their first magazine cover in Mumbai’s Mehboob Studios today afternoon, August 28.

This isn’t the first time Ranbir has shot for magazine covers with a beau. He had appeared on the glossy pages of People mag with ex Deepika Padukone way back in 2013. Alia too had posed with ex-boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra, for a rather sensuous spread, for the same fashion mag. Another source has been overheard whispering, “Alia is a strong, opinionated woman who has own ideas about life and love, and that’s what Ranbir really admires in her.”

