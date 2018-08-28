Cheating case filed against Hrithik Roshan

Shocking..!! A stockist named R Muralidharan has filed a police complaint against actor Hrithik Roshan and others for allegedly duping him for Rs 21 Lakhs.

Murlidharan was appointed as a stockist by Hrithik’s merchandise brand HRX, that was launched in 2014. However, he alleges that the company did not supply the products regularly and even dissolved the marketing firm without his knowledge because of which, the products became stagnated as there were no sales. Muralidharan states that when he sent back the products, the accused did not pay him for the same.

A case under Section 420 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) [cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property’ is registered against Hrithik Roshan and other 8 accused by the Kodungaiyur police station.

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan will be next seen in Vikas Bahl’s film Super 30. It is slated to release on January 25, 2019.

