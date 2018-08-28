celebritiesCinemaentertainment

Here’s how Shah Rukh Khan reacted when asked about his political entry

Aug 28, 2018, 03:35 pm IST
Less than a minute
Shah-Rukh-Khan's-political-entry

Celebrities always prefer entering into politics. Recently, superstars Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan have joined politics.

When asked about the political entry Bollywood King Khan doubts that he would be a part of politics as he feels he is not selfless enough to become a politician. He added that he would love to do everything for the country in terms of the job that he does, as an entertainer but feels that politics is a specialized field.

The actor expressed that he doesn’t have that much knowledge of being part of politics. Describing the qualities of a politician,

King Khan said, “…you need to be an expert. Also, I believe you need to be completely selfless, dedicated and working towards making the part of your people have a better life.”

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan ‘s wife Gauri Khan looks sizzlingly hot in her latest photoshoot

Tags

Related Articles

Sania-Mirza-Once-Wanted-To-Marry-This-Bollywood-Actor
Jun 18, 2018, 09:16 am IST

Sania Mirza Once Wanted To Marry This Bollywood Actor

Jun 7, 2018, 03:37 pm IST

Mohanlal AMMA President? PrithviRaj and Remya Nambeeshan to Face Disciplinary Action?

Feb 12, 2018, 12:46 pm IST

Mollywood Favourite Actress Vedhika’s Recent Photoshoot: See Pics

Superstar
May 29, 2018, 07:59 pm IST

Here’s the list of highest grossing Tamil movies of all time

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close