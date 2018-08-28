Here’s how Shah Rukh Khan reacted when asked about his political entry

Celebrities always prefer entering into politics. Recently, superstars Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan have joined politics.

When asked about the political entry Bollywood King Khan doubts that he would be a part of politics as he feels he is not selfless enough to become a politician. He added that he would love to do everything for the country in terms of the job that he does, as an entertainer but feels that politics is a specialized field.

The actor expressed that he doesn’t have that much knowledge of being part of politics. Describing the qualities of a politician,

King Khan said, “…you need to be an expert. Also, I believe you need to be completely selfless, dedicated and working towards making the part of your people have a better life.”

