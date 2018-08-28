Congress President Rahul Gandhi Lands In Flood-Hit Kerala

After appealing to the Center to help the flood-hit Kerala, Congress President Rahul Gandhi’s has landed in the southern state of India.

Rahul Gandhi’s 2-day visit begins TODAY as he meets the flood victims. He has landed in Chenganoor & is to visit Aluva, Allapuzha & Wayanad.

Besides visiting the relief camps in the state, Rahul Gandhi is to meet up with the fishermen and the rescue workers, who played a major role in rescuing the flood-stranded victims.