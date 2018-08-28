IndiaKeralaNEWS

Congress President Rahul Gandhi Lands In Flood-Hit Kerala

Aug 28, 2018, 10:45 am IST
flood-hit Kerala
Rahul Gandhi to visit flood-hit Kerala (image given due credit)

After appealing to the Center to help the flood-hit Kerala, Congress President Rahul Gandhi’s has landed in the southern state of India.

Rahul Gandhi’s 2-day visit begins TODAY as he meets the flood victims. He has landed in Chenganoor & is to visit Aluva, Allapuzha & Wayanad.

READ ALSO:  Was it Dam or Heavy Rain the Culprit? Detailed Study on Kerala Floods to Happen

Besides visiting the relief camps in the state, Rahul Gandhi is to meet up with the fishermen and the rescue workers, who played a major role in rescuing the flood-stranded victims.

