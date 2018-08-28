CPI Member Accuses K T Jaleel of Deliberately Ignoring Hindu Society

It was a few years back that C Sudheesh, a BJP leader joined CPI along with a few others. But despite being a member of CPI, Sudheesh continues to raise similar issues that BJP does, giving rise to doubts of how much of a ‘CPI member’ has he become. Despite many complaints from other CPI members, the leadership hasn’t initiated action against Sudheesh and it is causing some unrest among CPI members.

Recently, Sudheesh lashed out at Minister K.T Jaleel who took away the holiday of higher educational institutions on SreeNarayanaGuru Jayanti Day. Sudheesh accused Jaleel of deliberately sidelining and ignoring Hindu society. In fact, he was going against the entire state government. He said this act from Jaleel is a test dose against Hindu society.

Sudheesh is also the union Secretary of SNDP yogam in Kozhikode. He was speaking on the occasion of Sree Narayana Guru Jayanti celebrations. Sudheesh had earlier quit BJP as he didn’t get seats for contesting in the election to the corporation.