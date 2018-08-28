IndiaNEWS

Did RSS’s Invitation Reach Congress? Will Rahul Gandhi Accept?

Aug 28, 2018, 10:14 am IST
Less than a minute
Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi to accept RSS invitation?

Among many other political leaders to receive an invitation from RSS, Congress President Rahul Gandhi was alleged to receive one as well.

So did he receive it? Will he attend the event?

“I do not answer hypothetical, speculative questions… This is purely imaginary at the moment,” Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said as the party is yet to receive RSS’s invitation.

READ ALSO:  RSS invites Congress president Rahul Gandhi to the outreach programme

He said the Congress will come out with a response when it gets an invitation for Gandhi to attend the three-day lecture series by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat.

“I have said to you categorically upon checking that we have received no invitation as I speak,” Singhvi reiterated.

“As and when we receive an invitation, the Congress party receives an invitation, there will be an appropriate (and) proper response and you all will be shared with that response,” he stressed.

Tags

Related Articles

pop-singer-flashes-underwear
May 26, 2018, 01:01 pm IST

Pop singer exposed private parts to crowd unaware of the wardrobe malfunction

Oct 15, 2017, 09:16 pm IST

RSS worker hacked in Kerala

Jul 31, 2017, 12:54 pm IST

Vladimir Putin expels 755 US diplomats from Russia

sunny leone surpricing old pics
Apr 14, 2018, 07:35 pm IST

You will be surprised with these rare pics of Sunny Leone

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close