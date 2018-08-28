Did RSS’s Invitation Reach Congress? Will Rahul Gandhi Accept?

Among many other political leaders to receive an invitation from RSS, Congress President Rahul Gandhi was alleged to receive one as well.

So did he receive it? Will he attend the event?

“I do not answer hypothetical, speculative questions… This is purely imaginary at the moment,” Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said as the party is yet to receive RSS’s invitation.

He said the Congress will come out with a response when it gets an invitation for Gandhi to attend the three-day lecture series by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat.

“I have said to you categorically upon checking that we have received no invitation as I speak,” Singhvi reiterated.

“As and when we receive an invitation, the Congress party receives an invitation, there will be an appropriate (and) proper response and you all will be shared with that response,” he stressed.