E Sreedharan Thinks This is the Actual Reason For the Floods in Kerala

As Kerala is striving to get back on its feet after the floods, several theories have surfaced as to what actually intensified the damage. The most popular one is that dams were opened together without issuing a proper warning and that caused the water level to rise to alarming proportions in a short span of time.

E Sreedharan, Kerala’s pride, is yet another person who echoed a similar view. But then he thinks the root of the problem lies in the weather forecast. He felt there were issues in the weather prediction and because of that dams were not opened earlier. The water needn’t have been stored for that long.

He suggested that a new commission should be formed to reconstruct Kerala’s ruined places. If the state government makes a request for this, Sreedharan said, he is ready to help.

Meanwhile, National Centre For Earth Science Studies(NCESS) will make a detailed study of the effects of the opening of dams together. They had already made a study on the chances of the flood in proportion with the amount of rainfall. They will consider the water level in the dam and make a new study.