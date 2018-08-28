Gboard keyboard app allows you to transform your selfies into stickers

Gone are those days when you would need to select the stock emoji to express your feeling whilst a textual conversation. Google has added a new feature to its Gboard keyboard app for iOS and Android that allows you to transform your selfies into cute stickers.

The new feature, called Mini, uses a combination of machine learning, neural networks, and artist illustrations to create a custom emoji using your selfie, Engadget reported.

It also takes into account your skin tone, hair colour, and eye colour to render the precise emoji. Thus, it will closely resemble your facial features.

Access Mini from the Gboard and start by taking a selfie. The feature will automatically create your avatar and generate a pack of stickers you can use in your conversations. It can create up to 100 new sticker styles using your selfies.