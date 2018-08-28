New Heights In Weaving Art: 62-year-old Woman Stitches Bhagavad Gita On Silk

People love to showcase their talents and creativity in various forms and unique manner.

And this 62-year-old woman has done just that.

Hailing from a small town of Moran in Dibrugarh district, Assam, Hemprabha Chutia took the art of weaving to new heights as she had weaved the Hindu epic in Sanskrit onto silk

Bhagavad Gita is a 700 verse Hindu scripture from the Mahabharata.

READ ALSO: Digital Bhagavad Gita in vogue thanks to IIT Kanpur

The 20 months work was completed on Sunday on a muga silk cloth measuring 150 feet in length and 2 feet in breadth. Hemprabha started her work on the 4th of December 2016. She also weaves a chapter of the Holy Book in English.

“It was my great desire of completing the holy work as the Bhagavad Gita is an integral part of our culture and religion. I have earlier weaved Sankardev’s ‘Gunamala’ and Madhavdev’s ‘Naam Ghosa’ on cloth. I will be happy if my work is preserved in a museum,” Hemprabha said.

In 2014, Hemprabha had weaved Sankardev’s scripture ‘Gunamala’ on an 80-feet Muga silk cloth. Then in 2016, she weaved the Vaishnavite scripture ‘Naam Ghosa’ written by Madhabdev. For her work, she has been conferred several awards, including the Bakul Bon award, Aai Kanaklata award and the state government’s handloom and textile award for her excellence in weaving.