Hairstyle To Looks Slim Face: Step By Step Tutorial

Here is how you can change your round face and your nicknames like chubby and cute. This simple hairstyle can grab all attention and make you look slim face and sexy.

This look has something mysterious about it, doesn’t it? It kinda reminds me of a classic Bond girl who has killer hair and hides dangerous secrets. Parting your hair above the middle of either eyebrow helps in creating asymmetry in your face, resulting in face-flattering angles.

What You Need

Texturizing spray

Heat protectant serum/spray

Straightening iron

Sea salt spray

How To Style

Prep your washed, dried hair with some heat protectant and texturizing spray.

Picking up 2-inch sections of hair at a time, straighten all your hair.

Spritz on some sea salt spray on the lower half of your hair and scrunch it up with your fingers to create some rough waves.

Create a deep parting on one side and flip all your hair over your shoulder to finish off the look.

