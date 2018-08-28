This is the whooping amount Hina Khan is charging per episode for a television show

‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ fame Hina Khan has always been in headlines. Her physical transformation and style makeover has made her one of the most sought-after actors in television. After the popularity of the actress, Hina Khan is now charging a huge amount for the shows.

It is no surprise then that she is charging a bomb for Ekta Kapoor’s much-anticipated show, ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2’.

If the recent reports are to believed she is charging a whopping amount of Rs 2.25 Lakh per episode. And, that’s when she is not even playing the lead!

