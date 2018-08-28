Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan and Khushi Kapoor all set for their Bollywood debut

Sridevi’s two daughters, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor, have been in the limelight for a long time now. While Janhvi has made her Bollywood debut in Dhadak, fans are now waiting for Khushi’s launch.

A report says that just like Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor will be launched by Karan Johar and the director-producer has already started to look out for interesting scripts.

A source has been quoted as saying, “Khushi will be launched sooner rather than later, and that too by Karan Johar. Karan’s taken over that responsibility from Boney. Though Khushi’s debut is being kept a well-guarded secret, they’ve already started looking for a suitable script.”But that’s not it. While Khushi making her Bollywood debut is intriguing enough, the report states that Karan has something bigger on his mind. And if the rumors are to believed, Khushi will make her debut alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s son Aryan Khan.

Interestingly enough, Janhvi’s second film is also being helmed by Karan Johar. Titled Takht, the multi-starrer includes Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor among others and is being touted to be one of the strongest ensemble casts till date.

Karan has previously launched several actors including Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, and Varun Dhawan among others and is set to launch Chunky Panday and Bhavna Panday’s daughter Ananya Panday in the upcoming film Student Of The Year 2.

Also Read: Popular TV Actress Quit Facebook after tired of Seeing her Morphed Nude Pics