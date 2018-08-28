A top jihadist leader of the Islamic State in the Greater Sahara group, an aide and two civilians have been killed in northeastern Mali by a French airstrike, the French command centre in Paris said on Monday.

“Commandos deployed on the ground (after the airstrike) confirmed the death of Mohamed Ag Almouner and one of his bodyguards.

Read More: Toyota will invest $500 million in Uber to joint-work in developing self-driving cars

They also found the bodies of a woman and a teenager,” a statement said of the action near Menaka.