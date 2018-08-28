celebrity and personnalLatest NewsNEWSSports

Lasith Malinga got a Funny Birthday Wish from Sachin Tendulkar: See

Malinga is one of the best components of the yorker delivery and no one in the world could actually pick him in his prime.

Aug 28, 2018, 11:05 pm IST
Former Sri Lankan pacer turns 35 and his ex Mumbai Indians teammate Sachin Tendulkar wished him in the most hilarious way possible. Both Sachin and Malinga were a part of the triumphant run for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2013. Tendulkar called it a day in the following year and Malinga, unfortunately, was not picked by any franchise. Malinga is now the bowling mentor of Mumbai Indians.

Tendulkar took to Twitter to wish him and his post read, “When it came to batting against #LasithMalinga, I always said … baal ko Nahin, ball ko Dekho (don’t look at the hair, look at the ball). Happy birthday, my friend.”

See Post: 

Malinga is one of the best components of the yorker delivery and no one in the world could actually pick him in his prime. His variations like the slower bouncer and his various cutters made him one of the most feared bowlers in world cricket.

