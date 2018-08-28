AirportsIndiaLatest NewsNEWStravelmania

Newly-made Ceiling of Airport starts Leaking after a Heavy rain: See Video

The heavy rains caused the newly-made ceiling to drip of rainwater although the flight operations were smooth. A video of the same went viral on social media

Aug 28, 2018, 06:17 pm IST
Parts of Assam were lashed with heavy rains and a little more than half an hour of downpour in the capital had the airport leaking. Several parts of Guwahati were water-logged and it was frustrating for passengers when the lounge area of Guwahati airport started leaking.

The heavy rains caused the newly-made ceiling to drip of rainwater although the flight operations were smooth. A video of the same went viral on social media, angering the passengers about the quality of work done by the officials.

An airport official told PTI that due to the heavy pouring the operations of the airport were affected. The torrential downpour, which began from 8.45 pm to 10 pm, damaged the newly expanded canopy of the and entered the passenger lounge, the manager of the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport P K Tailong told the news agency.

