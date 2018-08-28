Sensational Actress Monalisa wanted to become a bride again..!

Bhojpuri industry’s superstar Monalisa, who is currently seen as Mohono in Star Plus’ Daayan is active in social media and she always amazes us with her sensational photos.

Recently the actress shared a picture outside a diamond store along with an extremely interesting caption. Her love for a diamond can be seen in that post.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote, “A girl’s gotta love her diamonds as diamonds are a girl’s best friend! @Vijayjain_vj what a treat it was today for me to drop into the @Orrajewellery InOrbit Malad store! I couldn’t take my eyes off your latest #ORRAFalaq collection. I was left wishing that only if I could go back and become a bride once again. I hope @vikrant8235 is reading this. #ORRAJewellery #Necklace #DiamondJewellery #Diamond #BridalCollection #ORRABride.”

Also Read: Bollywood actress Rakhi Sawant wish ‘Raksha Bandhan’ with a Steamy Video in Bath Towel: Watch