celebritiesCinemaentertainment

Sensational Actress Monalisa wanted to become a bride again..!

Aug 28, 2018, 09:07 pm IST
Less than a minute
Monalisa

Bhojpuri industry’s superstar Monalisa, who is currently seen as Mohono in Star Plus’ Daayan is active in social media and she always amazes us with her sensational photos.

Recently the actress shared a picture outside a diamond store along with an extremely interesting caption. Her love for a diamond can be seen in that post.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote, “A girl’s gotta love her diamonds as diamonds are a girl’s best friend! @Vijayjain_vj what a treat it was today for me to drop into the @Orrajewellery InOrbit Malad store! I couldn’t take my eyes off your latest #ORRAFalaq collection. I was left wishing that only if I could go back and become a bride once again. I hope @vikrant8235 is reading this. #ORRAJewellery #Necklace #DiamondJewellery #Diamond #BridalCollection #ORRABride.”

Also Read: Bollywood actress Rakhi Sawant wish ‘Raksha Bandhan’ with a Steamy Video in Bath Towel: Watch

Tags

Related Articles

Saiyami Kher
Mar 13, 2018, 10:14 pm IST

Glamorous pics of Bollywood actress Saiyami Kher goes viral : See Pics

kiki
Jul 30, 2018, 04:54 pm IST

(Video)OMG! Kiki Challenge Went Wrong, Man Gets Hit by Car

X Yoga in Dubai
Mar 7, 2018, 07:18 am IST

This gorgeous Bollywood actress all set to lead XYoga

Parineeti
Apr 11, 2018, 07:28 am IST

Photo Gallery || Rare pics of Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close