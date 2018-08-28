Bollywood actress Rakhi Sawant wish ‘Raksha Bandhan’ with a Steamy Video in Bath Towel: Watch

Drama Queen’ Rakhi Sawant is back with a bang. As we told you before, she is one actress who never shies away from creating controversies.

Rakhi Sawant recently posted a video on her Instagram account. The video is getting much attention due to the fact that Rakhi is doing what she is best at, she is again creating waves on the social media. In case you ignore this Instagram video, you aren’t a Rakhi Sawant fan!

In her Instagram video, Rakhi can be seen entering a steam room wearing a towel and wishing her fans on the occasion of ‘Raksha Bandhan’. In the video, Rakhi says: “Hey guys, happy Raksha Bandhan to everyone. I am going to take steam.”

She then wishes her fans again and asks them if they would like to take a steam with her. As soon as Rakhi enters the steam room, her phone gets covered in steam and her picture gets blurred.